Boca Raton sewer donates thousands of masks designed by UF to Cleveland Clinic

DOCTORS WITHTHE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDADEVELOPED A DESIGN FORSURGICAL GRADE MASKS USINGMATERIALS ALREADY FOUNDMEDICAL FACILITIES.WPTV NEWSCHANNEL 5'S ERICARAKOW JOINS US LIVE WITH THESTORY OF A BOCA RATON WOMANWHO ANSWERED THE CALL TOPROTECT SOUTH FLORIDA HOSPITALWORKERS.THIS IS THE INNOVATIVE MASK..MADE FROM STERILE WRAPPINGTHAT IS NORMALLY USED TOSURROUND SURGICAL INSTRUMENTTRAYS BEFORE USE..

AND THENJUST THROWN AWAY.

THIS LOCALSEWER HAS NOW HELPED GETNEARLY 2-THOUSAND OF THEM MADEFOR CLEVELAND CLINIC INWESTON.

THEY OFFERED TO PAYHER FOR ALL THAT TIME ANDEFFORT-- BUT SHE WOULDN'T TAKEIT4:35 IF I BREATHE IN YOU COULDSEE HOW IT ACTUALLY SO TIGHTIT INFLATE AND DEFLATE MANSOURDAGHER IS WORKING IN THE O-RTODAY..

HE'S NOT TREATINGCOVID PATIENTS..

SO HE DOESN'TWANT TO USE UP THE MUCH NEEDEDN-95 MASKS.

BUT, OBVIOUSLY HESTILL NEEDS ADEQUATEPROTECTION.

2:50 MOST OF THESTAFF NOW PREFERS THESE MASKSTHEY JUST FEEL STURDIER THEANESTIOLOGY ASSISTANT ISTALKING ABOUT HIS MASK MADE BYLORI BREINER- WYLLIE.

SHE OWNSA SMALL BOCA RATON BUSINESSCALLED SEW MUCH FUN.

WHEN THECORONAVIRUS FIRST HIT..

SHEREACHED OUT TO HER NETWORK ANDTOGETHER THEY BEGAN SEWINGTHOUSANDS OF MASKS FOR NURSINGHOMES AND ASSISTED LIVINGCENTERS.

5:34 ITUNUSUAL TIME YOU KNOW MYBUSINESS HAS BEEN TURNEDUPSIDE DOWN WE DONDO THIS KIND OF WORK USUALLYWE ARE TEACHING CLASSES ANDSELLING THINGS TO PEOPLE WHOARE SEWERS BUT YOU KNOW THISIS JUT SO TOTALLY OUT OF THEBOX SO ITSOMETHING DIFFERENT THEIRMISSION TOOK ANOTHER TURN WHENDAGHER GOT WORD ABOUT THEUNIVERSITY OF FLORIDAANESTIOLOGY TEAM DEVISING THISRESPIRATOR MASK MADE OUT OFEXISTING HOSPITAL MATERIALS.HIS WIFE REACHED OUT TO LORI--AND FROM THERE-- DAGHER SAYSHE COULDN'T GET THE MATERIALTO HER FAST ENOUGH.

5:23WHENEVER IEVEN IF ICAFETERIA DOWNSTAIRS REGULARFLOORS YOU ALWAYS SEE PEOPLEWEARING THESE BLUE MASKS NOW4:47 EVERYONE HAS THEIR OWNCALLING BUT MOST OF US AREFEELING THAT YOU KNOW WE AREDOING OUR LITTLE BIT TO HELPYOU KNOW KEEP THOSE PEOPLESAFE SO IN CASE WE NEED THEMSOME DAY THEYHELP US YOU KNOW IT REALLY ISPAYING IT FORWARDDAGHER SAYS THEY ARE SOGRATEFUL FOR LORI AND ALL OFTHE SEWERS WHO HAVE TAKEN ITUPON THEMSELVES TO HELPPROTECT THEM.

HE SAYS LORIEVEN TOOK IT UPON HERSELF TOMODIFY THE ORIGINAL DESIGN PUTOUT BY U-F HEALTH..

TO MAKE ITMORE COMFORTABLE AND WITH ATIGHTER SEAL.

WITH THE HELP OFHER CUSTOMERS AND THE AMERICANSEWING GUILD-- SHE SAYSTHEY'VE PROBABLY DONE OVER3-THOUSAND MASKS NOW..

AGAINAT NO CO