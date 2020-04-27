|
|
Tesla Prepares to Reopen Fremont, California Factory
|
Video Credit: The Street - Duration: 01:13s - Published
Tesla Prepares to Reopen Fremont, California Factory
Tesla CEO Elon Musk is moving forward with reopening the electric vehicle maker's Fremont, California factory despite an ongoing state-wide stay-at-home order.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|· Tesla is preparing to resume some manufacturing operations at its plant in Fremont, California,...
Business Insider - Published
|· Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on April 29 that the closure of the electric-car maker's Fremont,...
Business Insider - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources
Tesla Cancels Plans for Workers to Return to Fremont Factory
Tesla workers will not be returning to the Fremont, California factory this week, according to CNBC. Authorities in Alameda County extended health orders limiting the Tesla plant to minimum basic..
Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 00:18Published
Tesla Calling Its Fremont Factory Workers Back to Work
Tesla is reportedly calling its Fremont, California factory workers back to the assembly line, well before San Francisco's stay-at-home orders expire. Management has asked some workers to return as..
Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 00:17Published
|