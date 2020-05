Hailey Bieber used to steal her dad's clothes Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:47s - Published 6 minutes ago Hailey Bieber used to steal her dad's clothes Hailey Bieber used to steal her famous father Stephen Baldwin's clothes when she was younger. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Justin Bieber had 'jealousy' issues before marriage



He had to resolve those flaws before he tied the knot with Hailey in 2018. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:13 Published 1 day ago Justin Bieber Had 'Jealousy' Issues Before Marriage



Justin Bieber Had 'Jealousy' Issues Before Marriage Bieber admitted he used to struggle with "insecurities" surrounding "jealousy" and "forgiveness." He had to resolve those flaws before he tied the.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:06 Published 2 days ago