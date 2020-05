San Diego family takes virtual vacation around the world Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:14s - Published 2 minutes ago San Diego family takes virtual vacation around the world The pandemic has forced thousands to cancel vacation plans, including the Ralston family. So instead, the San Diego family created a week long tour around the world, virtually. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend San Diego family takes virtual vacation around the world VACATION PLANS...INCLUDING THE RALSTON FAMILY.SO INSTEAD - THE SAN DIEGOFAMILY CREATED A WEEKLONG TOURAROUND THE WORLD -- VIRTUALLY.THE RALSTON'S WENT TO HAWAII..AUSTRIA..CHINA AND EVEN BORA BORA.THEY EVEN MADE IT FEEL -- LIKETHEY WERE THERE.WHEN WE WERE IN BORA BORA WESET UP OUR LITTLE BEACH IN OURLIVING ROOM AND WE HAD HEATERSON AND SUN LAMPS TO KIND OF THEFULL EFFECTWE JUST USED THINGS WE HADAROUND THE HOUSE IT COST USNOTHING SO WE SAVED A LOT OFMONEYEACH DESTINATION WAS A SURPRISEFOR THEIR DAUGHTER.SHE STAYED IN HER ROOM UNTILTHE FAMILY WAS READY FOR TAKEOFF.ADLIB WITH JUSTINHIGH PRESSURE REMAINS INCONTROL OF THE FORECASTTHROUGH MOTHER'S DAY





