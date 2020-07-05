sayre Christian village visits 5.7.20

L3: white positive post of the day source: sayre christian village this one from sayre christian village in lexington... which provides housing and healthcare to older adults.

And it's called 'a mother's love'.

The post says quote: "connecting residents like betsy and her son & daughter-in-law with a window visit gives them hope for the future."

