Love Prevails in the Face of a Pandemic

Nothing was going to stop Susan and Pete Aiello from getting married on April 25... even a global health pandemic!

Both sets of their parents had been married on the same day decades prior!

With a livestream wedding ceremony, a socially distanced wedding party of ten and a surprise parade of family and friends, it was truly a day they will never forget.

We’re so happy to chat with the couple about their special day and hear what newlywed life in quarantine has been like for them!