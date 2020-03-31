Love Prevails in the Face of a Pandemic
Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 06:24s - Published
Nothing was going to stop Susan and Pete Aiello from getting married on April 25... even a global health pandemic!
Both sets of their parents had been married on the same day decades prior!
With a livestream wedding ceremony, a socially distanced wedding party of ten and a surprise parade of family and friends, it was truly a day they will never forget.
We’re so happy to chat with the couple about their special day and hear what newlywed life in quarantine has been like for them!