H&M's sales tumble as stockpiles grow

With most of its stores temporarily closed, H&M has been having success online.

Internet sales have grown 32 percent since the beginning of March, the company said on Thursday (May 7).

But the rest of its business is suffering.

The world's second-biggest fashion retailer, said local currency sales had tumbled 57%, since the start of March compared with a year ago H&M warned last month that it would make its first quarterly loss in many decades between March and May - its fiscal second quarter.

It has started to gradually reopen stores since late last month, but 60% remain closed.

H&M said its inventories of unsold goods edged up to $4.2 billion at the end of April.

It had flagged last month that stocks would grow due to the sudden drop in demand.

H&M's single-biggest market, Germany, has announced steps to ease its lockdown.

Sales there were down 46% so far in the second quarter, while in second-biggest market the United States they were down 71%.

The brand's shares were up 4 percent in afternoon trade.