Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > H&M > H&M's sales tumble as stockpiles grow

H&M's sales tumble as stockpiles grow

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:07s - Published
H&M's sales tumble as stockpiles grow

H&M's sales tumble as stockpiles grow

H&M, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, said local currency sales have tumbled 57% since the start of March compared with a year ago.

Ciara Lee reports

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

H&M's sales tumble as stockpiles grow

With most of its stores temporarily closed, H&M has been having success online.

Internet sales have grown 32 percent since the beginning of March, the company said on Thursday (May 7).

But the rest of its business is suffering.

The world's second-biggest fashion retailer, said local currency sales had tumbled 57%, since the start of March compared with a year ago H&M warned last month that it would make its first quarterly loss in many decades between March and May - its fiscal second quarter.

It has started to gradually reopen stores since late last month, but 60% remain closed.

H&M said its inventories of unsold goods edged up to $4.2 billion at the end of April.

It had flagged last month that stocks would grow due to the sudden drop in demand.

H&M's single-biggest market, Germany, has announced steps to ease its lockdown.

Sales there were down 46% so far in the second quarter, while in second-biggest market the United States they were down 71%.

The brand's shares were up 4 percent in afternoon trade.



Recent related news from verified sources

H&M's sales tumble, stockpiles grow in March to May

H&M, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, said local currency sales had tumbled 57% since the...
Reuters India - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

jmhamiltonblog

J.M. Hamilton RT @ReutersBiz: WATCH: H&M’s local currency sales tumbled, but online sales grew 32% since the beginning of March https://t.co/QRvXYNusMA h… 15 minutes ago

antondominguez

Antonio Dominguez H&M's sales tumble as stockpiles grow | Reuters Video https://t.co/l2mn9GuQHP 30 minutes ago

rashidaldosari

rashid al dosari RT @Reuters: H&M’s local currency sales tumbled 57% since the beginning of March compared with a year ago as most of its stores remain clos… 45 minutes ago

ReutersBiz

Reuters Business WATCH: H&M’s local currency sales tumbled, but online sales grew 32% since the beginning of March… https://t.co/4wePrESU4C 2 hours ago

TalkinToU

TalkinToU RT @Reuters: H&M’s local currency sales tumbled, but online sales grew 32% since the beginning of March https://t.co/WMb8oS24UF https://t.c… 2 hours ago

aest644

SaneLaneMission H&M's sales tumble as stockpiles grow https://t.co/9TLK0tMyYf 3 hours ago

Reuters

Reuters H&M’s local currency sales tumbled, but online sales grew 32% since the beginning of March https://t.co/WMb8oS24UF https://t.co/FPxRUEL36f 4 hours ago