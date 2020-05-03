Karnataka to restart trains for migrant workers after outrage spilled over cancelling trains

A video shot on a phone shows coronavirus patients in a Mumbai hospital ward lying next to corpses wrapped in body bags.

The horrifying clip, which is circulating on social media, is from Sion Hospital, which is run by the city's municipal corporation and is one of the major hospitals handling COVID-19 patients in Mumbai.At least seven bodies are seen in the ward as patients are treated in adjoining beds; some patients have family members attending to them and they appear to be used to the sight of the bodies.

India is seeking to lure U.S. businesses, including medical devices giant Abbott Laboratories, to relocate from China as President Donald Trump’s administration steps up efforts to blame Beijing for its role in the coronavirus pandemic.

The Indian Meteorological Depart's regional weather centre has started including areas in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir in its weather forecasts, a departure from its earlier format according to the officials.

