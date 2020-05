BBB: Be careful where you buy flowers from Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:28s - Published 2 weeks ago BBB: Be careful where you buy flowers from A warning if you plan on buying flowers for your mom on Mother's Day. The Better Business Bureau says to check for reviews and complaints before picking where to buy from. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend BBB: Be careful where you buy flowers from MOTHERS' DAY.THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU SAYSTO CHECK FOR REVIEWS ANDCOMPLAINTS BEFORE PICKING WHEREYOU ARE GOING TO BUY FROM.THE B-B-B HAS PROFILES ON MORETHAN 20-THOUSAND FLORISTS ONTHEIR WEBSITE.AND A REMINDER -- PRICES FORFLORAL ARRANGEMENTS OFTEN RISEDURING HOLIDAYS, SO IT'S BETTERTO MAKE A PURCHASE IN ADVANCE.IT'S ALSO IMPORTANT TO PLACE ANORDER IN ADVANCE TO MAKE SURETHE FLOWERS ARRIVE ON TIME.MOTHER'S DAY IS NOW JUST THREE





