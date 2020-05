This is the heartwarming moment a young boy finally made his first-ever home run after practicing for over a month in front of his house during the coronavirus lockdown in the US.

Four-year-old Asher Willig smashed the baseball over the fence of the field near their home in Suwanee in the southeastern state of Georgia on May 1.

The boy's proud father, Cory Willig, 30 is also shown celebrating.

Cory is a former independent league player.

He said: "All those times in front of our house this past month paid off!

So proud of you son!"