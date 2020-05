Duchess Catherine is teaming up with the National Portrait Gallery to launch a photography project to "capture the spirit of the nation" during the coronavirus pandemic.



Recent related videos from verified sources Royals join viewers to Clap for Carers on The Big Night In



Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla, Prince William and Duchess Catherine joined viewers to Clap for Carers on 'The Big Night In'. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:14 Published 2 weeks ago Happy Birthday Prince Louis!



Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, shared new photos of her second son on the Kensington Royal instagram account to celebrate his second birthday Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:03 Published 2 weeks ago