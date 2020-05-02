Global  

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 58:57s
100 Hours 100 Stars: Sudesh Bhosale and Ricky Kej

Donate towards #PMCARES fund by clicking on the link: https://m.p-y.tm/FFM-PMCARES.

The guests for our 95th hour are Bollywood playback singer Sudesh Bhosale and American composer, music producer and environmentalist Ricky Kej sharing their thoughts and views on Covid-19 global pandemic with RJ Arvind and RJ Niki.

Disclaimer: Fever FM, Radio Nasha & Radio One do not take any responsibility for the successful operation, uptime, and consummation of the payment process, which is being run by Paytm and linked directly to the PM Cares Fund collection window/portal.

The role of Fever FM, Radio Nasha & Radio One is to encourage donations.

#100Hours100Stars

