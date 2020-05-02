100 Hours 100 Stars: Sudesh Bhosale and Ricky Kej

Donate towards #PMCARES fund by clicking on the link: https://m.p-y.tm/FFM-PMCARES.

The guests for our 95th hour are Bollywood playback singer Sudesh Bhosale and American composer, music producer and environmentalist Ricky Kej sharing their thoughts and views on Covid-19 global pandemic with RJ Arvind and RJ Niki.

