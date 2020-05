Here's your first look at the gameplay for Xbox Series X featuring Scorn, ChorVS: Rise as One, Madden 21, Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 and Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

We’re not far into Microsoft’s Xbox Series X event, where the company is showing off gameplay...

Well, this is it, the very first Xbox Series X gameplay footage is here. After E3 2020 was canceled...