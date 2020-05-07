Natty Light wants to host commencement for the Class of 2020

Natural Light — or, colloquially known as, “Natty Light” — wants to give back to the Class of 2020.As colleges across the U.S. have been forced to shut down traditional graduation ceremonies because of the pandemic.Natty Light’s parent company Anheuser-Busch wanted to put on something special for the graduating class.On May 14, through Facebook Live, the beer company will be hosting its Worldwide Commencement ceremony...with a slew of guest speakers, including comedian Adam Devine, ESPN host Stephen A.

Smith, “Shark Tank”‘s Mark Cuban.Jane Lynch, Ludacris, actress Amanda Cerny and CEO of Barstool Sports, Erika Nardini.“We’re a brand known for celebrating milestones with our fans — and commencement is normally one of those major moments,”.said Daniel Blake, Vice President of U.S. Value Brands at Anheuser-Busch, in the company’s press release of the event.The event will kick off on May 14 at 7 p.m.

ET on Natty Light’s Facebook page