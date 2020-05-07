Lovable Pooch Has Peculiar Bark
Occurred on January 7, 2020 / Sydney Info from Licensor: "I rescued my dog from the pound when he was 7 years old.
His name is Dennis.
I've come to realize he rescued me.
I love him so much.
I take him EVERYWHERE with me.
He makes people laugh all the time with his constant chatter.
He talks all day every day!
Some say he sounds like a rooster, kookaburra, kazoo, a kettle, car starting up, the list goes on.
This video includes me (Drew) and my dog Dennis.
This was filmed at my dog-friendly barber."