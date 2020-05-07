Lovable Pooch Has Peculiar Bark

Occurred on January 7, 2020 / Sydney Info from Licensor: "I rescued my dog from the pound when he was 7 years old.

His name is Dennis.

I've come to realize he rescued me.

I love him so much.

I take him EVERYWHERE with me.

He makes people laugh all the time with his constant chatter.

He talks all day every day!

Some say he sounds like a rooster, kookaburra, kazoo, a kettle, car starting up, the list goes on.

This video includes me (Drew) and my dog Dennis.

This was filmed at my dog-friendly barber."