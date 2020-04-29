Global  

'Maintain social distancing or face action': Satyendar Jain warns shopkeepers

Video Credit: HT Digital Content
The rush outside liquor stores has proved to be a big headache for authorities.

With social distancing norms going for a toss in several areas, Delhi govt earlier announced a  70% hike in prices.

However, that has not deterred people from queueing up at liquor stores, forcing the Delhi government to now warn of action against the shops and shopkeepers if social distancing norms are not followed.

Watch the full video for more details.

