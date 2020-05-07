Global  

Travelers From New York City Reportedly Caused Second Coronavirus Wave

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:09s
Travelers From New York City Reportedly Caused Second Coronavirus Wave

Travelers From New York City Reportedly Caused Second Coronavirus Wave

Travelers From New York City Reportedly Caused Second Coronavirus Wave The city’s outbreak grew large in early March before strict social distancing was implemented.

The spread worsened as New York’s political leaders waited to take aggressive action in March, even after identifying hundreds of cases.

Research has shown that travel from New York fueled waves of infection in Louisiana, Texas, Arizona and the West Coast.

Epidemiologist Nathan Grubaugh, via ‘NY Times’ The city joins Wuhan, China, and Milan, Italy, as densely populated hubs that contributed to the global spread of COVID-19.

Travel from Seattle has also been noted as seeding infections in more than a dozen states.

Travel From New York City Seeded Wave of U.S. Outbreaks

The coronavirus outbreak in New York City became the primary source of infections around the United...
NYTimes.com


mrsmolescroft

Peacefully Coexisting RT @pambesteder: Um ...... 1. Trump suggests people travelling from NY to other cities quarantine themselves. Health Commissioner dismisse… 3 minutes ago

pambesteder

Pam Besteder Um ...... 1. Trump suggests people travelling from NY to other cities quarantine themselves. Health Commissioner d… https://t.co/Bpe50FKE5p 8 minutes ago

mokomokai

Plasmogen 5 ☔ RT @jilevin: Travelers from New York City sparked second coronavirus wave: report https://t.co/UBQsldh8Wl 14 minutes ago

lilo623

Linda Marie Lovison Travelers From New York City Seeded the Wave of Coronavirus Outbreaks in the United States The #coronavirus outbre… https://t.co/BEottQAimn 14 minutes ago

EricMoo91919605

Eric Moore RT @julie_kelly2: Better article here. NYC officials knew in January that infected travelers/residents from Wuhan posed a threat—some were… 16 minutes ago

revivin_ophelia

A. “wear a 😷” Pacheco RT @thehill: Travelers leaving New York City for various locations around the U.S. were responsible for much of the U.S.-based spread of th… 22 minutes ago

ab4pr

ab4pr Travelers from New York City sparked second coronavirus wave: report https://t.co/nyLo6GGZ5J 30 minutes ago

dropsoul

dropsoul Travel From New York City Seeded Wave of U.S. Outbreaks https://t.co/Sj9FQYBIxz A few moments ago Boeing 737 fligh… https://t.co/md3itH8bJf 34 minutes ago


Mayor Bill De Blasio Delivers Latest Coronavirus Briefing [Video]

Mayor Bill De Blasio Delivers Latest Coronavirus Briefing

New York City is expanding its antibody testing and telemedicine, as well as homeless and domestic violence outreach, the mayor says.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 34:23
Take a Look at These Robocop Style Helmets Being Used to Detect Travelers’ Temperatures at Rome’s Airport [Video]

Take a Look at These Robocop Style Helmets Being Used to Detect Travelers’ Temperatures at Rome’s Airport

Take a look at these robocop type helmets...it’s a new feature at the main international airport in Rome.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:54