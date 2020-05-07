Travelers From New York City Reportedly Caused Second Coronavirus Wave The city’s outbreak grew large in early March before strict social distancing was implemented.

The spread worsened as New York’s political leaders waited to take aggressive action in March, even after identifying hundreds of cases.

Research has shown that travel from New York fueled waves of infection in Louisiana, Texas, Arizona and the West Coast.

Epidemiologist Nathan Grubaugh, via ‘NY Times’ The city joins Wuhan, China, and Milan, Italy, as densely populated hubs that contributed to the global spread of COVID-19.

Travel from Seattle has also been noted as seeding infections in more than a dozen states.