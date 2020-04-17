Professional Hula Hooper Spreads Awareness About Social Distancing by Spinning Large Hoop
|
Video Credit: Jukin Media - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Professional Hula Hooper Spreads Awareness About Social Distancing by Spinning Large Hoop
This world record holder for the "largest Hula Hoop Spun" spread awareness about keeping social distance along with her son using a large hoop.
She spun the gigantic loop around her waist outside her house, combining the idea of distance one should keep during the coronavirus pandemic.