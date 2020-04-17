Global  

Professional Hula Hooper Spreads Awareness About Social Distancing by Spinning Large Hoop

This world record holder for the "largest Hula Hoop Spun" spread awareness about keeping social distance along with her son using a large hoop.

She spun the gigantic loop around her waist outside her house, combining the idea of distance one should keep during the coronavirus pandemic.

