Raven-Symoné Reacts To Generations Watching 'Raven's Home'
|
Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:48s - Published
Raven-Symoné Reacts To Generations Watching 'Raven's Home'
It's safe to say that Raven-Symoné is a household name after appearing on primetime at the age of 3 before making it big with "That's So Raven".
With her Disney Channel series, "Raven's Home", the actress tells ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante that she could've never predicted Raven Baxter would be a part of so many different generations' lives.