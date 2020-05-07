'Terrifying' moment thousands of bees swarm UK house

David Higgs shared the “terrifying yet beautiful” sight of thousands of bees swarming his house.

The unusual incident occurred outside his home in Bath, southwest England on Monday (May 4).

David shared the footage to Twitter with the caption: "Has anybody lost about a million bees Honeybee - they just flew past my bedroom window.

Terrifying yet beautiful!" The filmer, David told Newsflare: "I heard a loud buzzing from outside my bedroom window - I rushed into the room and saw a huge swarm of bees flying at first-floor level.

"I closed the window quickly and it sounded like hailstones as they flew into the glass and the skates outside.

"Bees are fairly placid so I opened the front door as they flew around overhead and filmed them as they eventually settled on the chimney as shown where they are still there today happily buzzing in and out."