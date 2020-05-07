Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Courteney Cox Reveals Her Favorite ‘Friends’ Episode

Courteney Cox Reveals Her Favorite ‘Friends’ Episode

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 00:58s - Published
Courteney Cox Reveals Her Favorite ‘Friends’ Episode

Courteney Cox Reveals Her Favorite ‘Friends’ Episode

Courteney Cox Reveals Her Favorite ‘Friends’ Episode Cox played Monica Geller on the hit TV show and recently admitted she has been binge-watching the comedy for the first time during quarantine.

She even shared which episodes she enjoyed watching the most.

Courteney Cox, to Ellen DeGeneres Courteney Cox, to Ellen DeGeneres Cox also confessed that playing "overweight Monica" was one of the best things about the role because she felt "so free." Courteney Cox, to Ellen DeGeneres

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Courteney Cox Says These Were Her Favorite Episodes of 'Friends'

Courteney Cox is revealing her favorite things about Friends in a new interview with Ellen DeGeneres....
Just Jared - Published

Courteney Cox Admits It's Been "Hard" Being Separated From Boyfriend Johnny McDaid Amid Lockdown

Lockdown has been hard for Courteney Cox. During Thursday's at-home episode of The Ellen DeGeneres...
E! Online - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Courteney Cox reveals her favourite 'Friends' episode [Video]

Courteney Cox reveals her favourite 'Friends' episode

Courteney Cox is missing her partner Johnny McDaid so much during the coronavirus pandemic as he is back home in London.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:58Published