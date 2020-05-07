'Aarogya Setu will save lives, won't be needed after pandemic': MyGov.in CEO

The Aarogya Setu app has become a major talking point after concerns over data privacy were raised by many, including a French ethical hacker.

While the opposition has called the app a 'surveillance system', the government maintains that data of citizens remains safe.

MyGov.in CEO Abhishek Singh spoke exclusively to Hindustan Times senior editor Aditi Prasad on the privacy concerns and objectives of the app.

He also reveals how long the app will remain operational.

Watch the video for all the details.