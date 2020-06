Saving for college amid COVID-19 Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:57s - Published on May 7, 2020 Saving for college amid COVID-19 While many families across the valley struggle to make ends meet, sending your child to college may be stressing you out even more. That's why a lot of parents set up what's called a 529-college savings plan. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend BE STRESSING YOU OUT EVEN MORETHAT'S WHY A LOT OF MOMS ANDDADS SET UP...WHAT'S CALLED A 529-COLLEGESAVINGS PLAN.FINANCIAL EXPERT, BRYAN BIBBOSAYS...WHILE THE STOCK MARKETS HAVERECOVERED A BIT...IF YOU HAVE A 529- PLAN...NOW'S THE TIME TO MAKE SURE ITHAS PROPER ALLOCATION.FOR STUDENTS 1 OR 2 YEARS AWAYFROM COLLEGE...BIBBO: SHOULD HAVE BETWEEN 0 TO20 PERCENT IN EQUITIES WHICHIS THE STOCKS.THE OTHER 80 PERCENT OR SOSHOULD BE IN CONSERVATIVEINVESTMENTS.CONSERVATIVE INVESTMENTSMEAN...THINGS LIKE BONDS, CERTIFICATESOF DEPOSIT, OR MONEY MARKETACCOUNTS.IF COVID-19 HAS HIT YOURFINANCES HARD...YOU CAN TAKE MONEY OUT OF YOUR529 PLAN...AND PAY BILLS.BUT BEWARE! YOU'LL GET HIT WITHA 10-PERCENT PENALTY FEE...PLUS ANY MONEY GROWTH YOUCOLLECT... BECOMES TAXABLE.WE HAVE SPECIFIC ADVICE ON





You Might Like

Tweets about this ohio529plan If you're having anxiety about paying for future college costs with your #529plan, there's one thing you can do.… https://t.co/0UMjAcKygP 5 days ago

Related videos from verified sources Working to save for your child's future as early as possible



National 529 Day is coming up in just a few days. The day is to celebrate college savings and raise awareness about the importance of saving! Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR Duration: 01:10 Published 6 days ago