Megyn Kelly To Interview Tara Reade
Syracuse News is reporting that Megyn Kelly will interview Tara Reade, a former staffer for Joe Biden who’s accused him of sexual assault.
Kelly did not say when the interview would be released.
Reade claims Biden pinned her up against a wall and penetrated her with his fingers in the basement of a Capitol Hill office building in 1993.
Biden was a Senator at the time and Reade was his aide.
Biden denied the allegations.
“I’m saying unequivocally, it never, never happened.”