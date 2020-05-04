Global  

Megyn Kelly To Interview Tara Reade

Video Credit: Wochit
Megyn Kelly To Interview Tara Reade

Megyn Kelly To Interview Tara Reade

Syracuse News is reporting that Megyn Kelly will interview Tara Reade, a former staffer for Joe Biden who’s accused him of sexual assault.

Kelly did not say when the interview would be released.

Reade claims Biden pinned her up against a wall and penetrated her with his fingers in the basement of a Capitol Hill office building in 1993.

Biden was a Senator at the time and Reade was his aide.

Biden denied the allegations.

“I’m saying unequivocally, it never, never happened.”

