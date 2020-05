Hair and beauty salons prepare to reopen with new strict guidelines Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:20s - Published 7 hours ago Hair and beauty salons prepare to reopen with new strict guidelines

Hair and beauty salons prepare to reopen with new strict guidelines KTNV-DOT-COM.HAIR SALONS ARE STILL CLOSEDACROSS THE VALLEY-TO HELPPREVENT THE SPREAD OFCOVID-19-BUT MANY ARE PREPARINGTO REOPEN-WITH NEW STRICTGUIDELINES.13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER MARISSAKYNASTON IS BREAKING DOWN THECHANGES PUT IN PLACE BY STATEOFFICIALS.IF YOUVE BEEN WAITING TO GETYOUR HAIR DONE- YOU MAY HAVE TOWAIT A LITTLE LONGER.THE NEVADA STATE BOARD OFCOSMETOLOGY RELEASED THEIRGUIDELINES FOR GETTING BACK TOWORK- AND MANY HAIR AND BEAUTYSALONS WILL HAVE TO MAKESEVERAL CHANGES BEFORE THEYREOPEN.SOME OF THE NEW GUIDELINES-STYLISTS ARE ASKED TO AVOIDUSING BLOWDRYERS- WHICH COULD BE ACHALLENGE WHEN IT COMES TOCOLORING AND STYLING.ALSO- CLIENTS ARE ASKED TO COMEIN WITH CLEAN, WET HAIR.ANOTHER GUIDELINE- STYLISTS AREASKED TO SANITIZE BETWEEN EVERYCLIENT- AND PROVIDE PROTECTIVEGEAR- INCLUDING DISPOSABLECAPES- MASKS- AND FACE SHIELDS.SOME STYLISTS ARE WORRIEDTHEYLL HAVE TO RAISE THEIRPRICES- AND WORK LONGER HOURS.ITS STILL NOT CLEAR WHEN THEYLLBE ALLOWED TO REOPEN, BUTGOVERNOR SISOLAK IS EXPECTED TODISCUSS PHASE ONE OF HISREOPENING PLAN THIS AFTERNOON,SO WE WILL SEE WHETHER SALONSARE MENTIONED.







