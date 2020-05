There have already been three supermoons this year, and you won't get a chance to see one again until April 2021.View on euronews



Recent related videos from verified sources Moon rises over UK ahed of last supermoon of the year



The moon rises over Rivington Pike, Bolton, Lancashire, ahead of the final supermoon of the year, which will be visible over the UK on Thursday evening. The full moon in May is also known as the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:38 Published 13 hours ago Get Ready for the ‘Flower Moon,’ the Last Supermoon of 2020



Don't miss the supermoon on May 7th! It's the last supermoon of the year, when the moon can appear 15% brighter and 7% larger than the average full moon. Credit: AmazeLab Duration: 00:58 Published 2 days ago