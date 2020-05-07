Short term changes will be ‘modest, small and incremental', says Raab

Dominic Raab said any short term changes in the restrictions announced by the prime minister on Sunday would be limited.

Speaking at the daily Downing Street press conference, the foreign secretary said: "Any changes in the short term will be modest, small, incremental and very carefully monitored." Boris Johnson is expected to set out the "roadmap" to easing the lockdown this weekend.

Report by Patelr.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn