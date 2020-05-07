Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lewis says ‘technical issue’ has contributed to low test numbers

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:14s - Published
Lewis says ‘technical issue’ has contributed to low test numbers

Lewis says ‘technical issue’ has contributed to low test numbers

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has said that a “technical issue” at the laboratories has contributed to lower test numbers over the past few days.

It comes after the government missed its 100,000 tests per day target for a fourth day in a row.

Report by Patelr.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this