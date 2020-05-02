|
Illinois Tops 3,000 Coronavirus Deaths
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 04:43s - Published
Illinois public health officials have confirmed more than 2,600 new cases of COVID-19 in the past day, including 138 additional deaths.
Illinois Announces 176 New Deaths From COVID-19
The death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak in Illinois surpassed 2,800 on Tuesday, as the state saw the largest one-day spike in deaths so far.
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 06:02Published
