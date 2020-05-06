Israel's Supreme Court Rules In Favor Of Benjamin Netanyahu's Government

Global  

Israel’s top court spoke out about Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s indictment on corruption charges.

According to Reuters, the court said the charges don't disqualify Netanyahu from forming a government.

The court also found Netanyahu’s unity government deal with his election rival Benny Gantz does not violate the law.

They said Netanyahu has the right to the presumption of innocence.

The rulings bring the country closer to ending its political deadlock amid the coronavirus outbreak.

