Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Why are there so many new coronavirus cases six weeks into stay-at-home advisory?

Why are there so many new coronavirus cases six weeks into stay-at-home advisory?

Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 03:06s - Published
Why are there so many new coronavirus cases six weeks into stay-at-home advisory?

Why are there so many new coronavirus cases six weeks into stay-at-home advisory?

Dr. Todd Ellerin of South Shore Hospital answers questions about COVID-19, including where new cases could still be coming from and how reopenings in neighboring states could impact the disease in Massachusetts.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Why are there so many new coronavirus cases six weeks into stay-at-home advisory?

MISSION.ED: I LOVE SEEING STORIES LIKETHAT.WE ARE JOINED NOW BY DR. TODDELLERIN, DIRECTOR OF INFECTIOUSDISEASES AT SOUTH SHORE HEALTH.THAT IS GREAT TO SEE YOU.WE ARE SIX WEEKS INTO THE STAYAT HOME ADVISORY.IF MOST PEOPLE TRULY ARE STAYINGAT HOME, I AM LOOKING AT THENUMBERS TODAY.NEWLY REPORTED CASES, 1700.WHY ARE WE NOT SEEING THESECASES FALL MORE PRECIPITOUSLY?



Recent related news from verified sources

Covid 19 coronavirus: What you need to know about Monday's big developments

Covid 19 coronavirus: What you need to know about Monday's big developmentsFor the first time in nearly six weeks, there are no new coronavirus cases in New Zealand, while the...
New Zealand Herald - Published

Coronavirus Covid 19: Cancelled - the 1pm Ashley Bloomfield show

Coronavirus Covid 19: Cancelled - the 1pm Ashley Bloomfield showFor one of the first times in 50 days, there was no Covid-19 briefing.Instead, the Ministry of Health...
New Zealand Herald - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

KimTrostNE

K Trost RT @TonyVargas: The #Nebraska Gov. Office + State will no longer be releasing specific # of cases at #meatpacking plants, saying “it's a ma… 2 minutes ago

MrWhiteBeatz

MrWhiteBeats RT @CNN: Epidemiologist Dr. John Ioannidis says his research shows that the coronavirus is “common” and that there's likely been many asymp… 4 minutes ago

CarlosPLoveGod

Carlos Paul What countries have been affected by the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19? How many cases are there in China?… https://t.co/E1yc4rLcBB 12 minutes ago

WCVB

WCVB-TV Boston Why are there so many new coronavirus cases six weeks into stay-at-home advisory? https://t.co/2Xh3GCo2aZ 13 minutes ago

CalJamieson

Jamesie boy! RT @Heresy_Corner: Professor Edmunds believes there are 20,000 new cases a day, fuelled largely by infections in hospitals and care homes.… 14 minutes ago

Heresy_Corner

Nelson Jones Professor Edmunds believes there are 20,000 new cases a day, fuelled largely by infections in hospitals and care ho… https://t.co/UW6svNodAo 21 minutes ago

NorthYorkMirror

North York Mirror How many cases of coronavirus are there in Toronto?: https://t.co/jc6nLw9EHX https://t.co/s1HeDUUeKX 36 minutes ago

baldoyle55

Nessan Vaughan RT @drlucymichael: There are now almost TWICE as many cases of #coronavirus in Direct Provision as NPHET stated last night. 54 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 45 More Coronavirus Cases, Bringing County Total To 1,439 [Video]

Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 45 More Coronavirus Cases, Bringing County Total To 1,439

Allegheny County reports six new coronavirus-related deaths and 45 new cases, bringing the countywide total to 1,439.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:24Published
New Program Monitors Coronavirus Patients At Home To Help With Recovery [Video]

New Program Monitors Coronavirus Patients At Home To Help With Recovery

For many recovering from the coronavirus, it's a roller coaster with symptoms getting better and worse, sometimes for weeks. Now, a new program is monitoring patients at home to make sure they get care..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:07Published