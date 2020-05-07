New Covid-19 test, invented in India, may be deployed within a month

Scientists at Council of Scientific and Industrial Research's Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology spoke about the new Covid-19 detection test invented by them.

The test has been nicknamed 'Feluda', a detective character in Satyajit Ray's stories and also an abbreviation of FNCAS9 Editor Linked Uniform Detection Assay.

The Director General of CSIR called it a great test which can give a result within 30 minutes.

It is likely to be deployed in the field within a month.

Watch the full video for more details.