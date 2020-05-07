Global  

Coronavirus numbers by county: May 7, 2020

Video Credit: WKTV - Published
Coronavirus numbers by county: May 7, 2020
The updated coronavirus statistics for Oneida, Herkimer and Otsego counties.
Oneida county...21 are seasonal workers from green empire farms. there is another death to report today, our condolences to family and friends of that individual..that makes our total 19.

&lt;change > 23 people are hospitalized...226 have recovered.

In herkimer county now 92 total cases..four new ones announced today.

&lt;change > no one is hospitalized at this point and 69 have recovered.

More great news out of otsego county.... no new cases..nine straight days for that... &lt;change > still one person in the hospital... 57 have recovered...the otsego county board of legislators have drafted a letter to the governor asking basically that since they have had such lower numbers for so long that they be considered for reopening sooner rather than later...the board chair explains why.

I think the vast majority of people have been responsible...people are going out and about byut wearing masks...not traveling as much there are alot of stores that are closed.

I think they should be able to go to lotof to getting small businesses up and running again.

Bottom line the three counties in our viewing area all



NHS confirms updated Kent coronavirus hospital death toll

These are the latest numbers of confirmed deaths because of COVID-19 at each NHS trust in the county
Sevenoaks Chronicle - Published


