Ravens star Earl Thomas held at gunpoint by wife after alleged affair, police say

EARL THOMAS HELD ATGUNPOINT, POLICE SAY INCIDENTINVOLVING RAVENS STAR AND HISWIFE HAPPENED ON APRIL13:0━:10 2.

SHAWN STEPNER1:4━1:53 It all happenedduring the early morning hoursof April 13th.

That's whenpolice say Ravens star safetyEarl Thomas was held atgunpoint by his wife, NinaThomas, in Austin Texas.

Courtdocuments obtained from TravisCounty, Texas District Courtsay Nina, along with two otherfriends, went to confront Earlat an Airbnb where he wasstaying with his brother andtwo other women.

Ninaallegedly found Earl and hibrother in bed with the otherwomen.

Nina had a guadmitting to pointing the 9mmBeretta at Earl's head toscare him.

She thought the gcouldn't fire because she hadtaken the magazine out.

Butthere was a round in thechamber and the safety wasoff.

Earl was able to wrestlethe gun away from her.

Shethen chased him with a knifebefore police arriveordering both to the ground.They complied withoutincident.

Nina Thomas wasarrested and released on bond.Earl Thomas posted a messageon his Instagram account lastnight before TMZ firreported the story.

In it hesays the incident isn'tanybody's business, he'sunhappy it's now public, andasked quote: "instead oftalking about us, keep us inya'll prayers." He goes on tosay quote: "We try to live thbest lives we possibly can butsometimes it don't go asplanned." The post has sincebeen deleted.

TMZ reportsprotective order has beenissued against Nina Thomas.Earl Thomas turns 31 today.

ARavens spokesperson tells mein a statement quote: "Webecame aware of the situationwhen we read and saw it on thereports late last night andearly this morning." STNDP: Ireached out to the NationalFootball League as well.

AnNFL representative telling mequote: "We are aware of thematter but will declinefurther comment." In OwingsMills, Shawn Stepner, WMA━2News.THE LAWYER FOR NINA THOMASTELLS THE ASSOCIATED PRESS SIS BEING SUBJECTED TO ANUNFOUNDED ONGOINGINVESTIGATION.

SHE DENIES THEALLEGATIONS.NOW MORE THAN EVE