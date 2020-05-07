Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Ravens star Earl Thomas held at gunpoint by wife after alleged affair, police say

Ravens star Earl Thomas held at gunpoint by wife after alleged affair, police say

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 02:12s - Published
Ravens star Earl Thomas held at gunpoint by wife after alleged affair, police say

Ravens star Earl Thomas held at gunpoint by wife after alleged affair, police say

Ravens star Earl Thomas is responding, after TMZ reported that police in Texas charged his wife in connection with a violent incident last month.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Ravens star Earl Thomas held at gunpoint by wife after alleged affair, police say

LUCKY TO BE ALIVE TONIGHTAFTER A DOMESTIC DISPUTE INTEXAS.

WMA━2 NEWS SHAWNSTEPNER HAS THE DETAILS.SUPERS: 1.

EARL THOMAS HELD ATGUNPOINT, POLICE SAY INCIDENTINVOLVING RAVENS STAR AND HISWIFE HAPPENED ON APRIL13:0━:10 2.

SHAWN STEPNER1:4━1:53 It all happenedduring the early morning hoursof April 13th.

That's whenpolice say Ravens star safetyEarl Thomas was held atgunpoint by his wife, NinaThomas, in Austin Texas.

Courtdocuments obtained from TravisCounty, Texas District Courtsay Nina, along with two otherfriends, went to confront Earlat an Airbnb where he wasstaying with his brother andtwo other women.

Ninaallegedly found Earl and hibrother in bed with the otherwomen.

Nina had a guadmitting to pointing the 9mmBeretta at Earl's head toscare him.

She thought the gcouldn't fire because she hadtaken the magazine out.

Butthere was a round in thechamber and the safety wasoff.

Earl was able to wrestlethe gun away from her.

Shethen chased him with a knifebefore police arriveordering both to the ground.They complied withoutincident.

Nina Thomas wasarrested and released on bond.Earl Thomas posted a messageon his Instagram account lastnight before TMZ firreported the story.

In it hesays the incident isn'tanybody's business, he'sunhappy it's now public, andasked quote: "instead oftalking about us, keep us inya'll prayers." He goes on tosay quote: "We try to live thbest lives we possibly can butsometimes it don't go asplanned." The post has sincebeen deleted.

TMZ reportsprotective order has beenissued against Nina Thomas.Earl Thomas turns 31 today.

ARavens spokesperson tells mein a statement quote: "Webecame aware of the situationwhen we read and saw it on thereports late last night andearly this morning." STNDP: Ireached out to the NationalFootball League as well.

AnNFL representative telling mequote: "We are aware of thematter but will declinefurther comment." In OwingsMills, Shawn Stepner, WMA━2News.THE LAWYER FOR NINA THOMASTELLS THE ASSOCIATED PRESS SIS BEING SUBJECTED TO ANUNFOUNDED ONGOINGINVESTIGATION.

SHE DENIES THEALLEGATIONS.NOW MORE THAN EVE



Recent related news from verified sources

NFL's Earl Thomas Held At Gunpoint By Wife In Violent Standoff, Cops Say

NFL star Earl Thomas is lucky to be alive after cops say his wife held a loaded gun less than a foot...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •Daily StarAceShowbizIndependentCBS Sports


Baltimore Ravens' Earl Thomas' Wife Nina Arrested For Holding Him at Gunpoint While He Was Cheating on Her

Nina Thomas took matters into her own hands when she assumed that husband Earl Thomas was cheating on...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •CBS Sports



You Might Like


Tweets about this

mychaelxanthony

wompton RT @ksatnews: The wife of former Texas Longhorns star and Ravens safety Earl Thomas was arrested last month in Austin after court documents… 9 minutes ago

raggs2richess_

Robb RT @ClayTravis: Earl Thomas had an orgy with his brother. His wife found out about it and showed up with a loaded gun and two girlfriends.… 9 minutes ago

_Charxoxo7

Čнαя 🌸 RT @TMZ: NFL's Earl Thomas Held At Gunpoint By Wife In Violent Standoff, Cops Say https://t.co/i5a5WL7krK 9 minutes ago

CaptainNerdism

Teddy Rivers. RT @RDCSports: Baltimore Ravens All-Pro safety Earl Thomas was involved in a dramatic domestic incident last month, in which his wife point… 9 minutes ago

justwinph

Preston Doh! Ravens Star Earl Thomas Held at Gunpoint by Wife: Court Docs https://t.co/v64rHWFbir 27 minutes ago

CooperGirlT

Stimulus check stan account RT @EvanTMZ: NFL's Earl Thomas Held At Gunpoint By Wife In Violent Standoff, Cops Say https://t.co/ZjyLAKG9SZ 32 minutes ago

SportsDad210

JrArray NFL's Earl Thomas Held At Gunpoint By Wife In Violent Standoff, Cops Say https://t.co/aP0UXw6aRM 36 minutes ago

YGDiego352

YGDiego 😎 RT @jeffzrebiec: The TMZ story that Earl Thomas was alluding to: https://t.co/Ozrn40KkKD 39 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Nina Thomas, Wife Of Ravens' Earl Thomas, Arrested [Video]

Nina Thomas, Wife Of Ravens' Earl Thomas, Arrested

Nina Thomas, Wife Of Ravens' Earl Thomas, Arrested

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 01:26Published
Ravens' Earl Thomas Held At Gunpoint By Wife After She Allegedly Caught Him Cheating [Video]

Ravens' Earl Thomas Held At Gunpoint By Wife After She Allegedly Caught Him Cheating

Ravens safety Earl Thomas was reportedly held at gunpoint by his wife after she allegedly caught him cheating with another woman, according to a report. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:34Published