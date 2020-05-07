Global  

Trump Administration Rejects CDC Guidelines for Reopening US

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:15s - Published
Trump Administration Rejects CDC Guidelines for Reopening US

Trump Administration Rejects CDC Guidelines for Reopening US

Trump Administration Rejects CDC Guidelines for Reopening US The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published 17 pages detailing recommendations for America's reopening amid COVID-19.

Six categories were addressed by the guidelines: schools, centers of faith, vulnerable workers, restaurants and bars, child care and mass transit.

Senior CDC Official, via CNN Senior CDC Official, via CNN According to a senior CDC official, lobby efforts from specific sectors to influence the White House have been intense.

According to a senior Trump administration official, the White House found the CDC's recommendations to be too specific and "overly prescriptive." The White House task force sent the document back to the CDC for revisions.

It is currently unclear if the CDC plans to make revisions to its guidelines.

