Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 10 Reasons to Celebrate Mom This Mother's Day

10 Reasons to Celebrate Mom This Mother's Day

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:17s - Published
10 Reasons to Celebrate Mom This Mother's Day

10 Reasons to Celebrate Mom This Mother's Day

10 Reasons to Celebrate Mom This Mother's Day 1.

She will love you unconditionally, no matter what path you take in life or if you make mistakes.

2.

Growing up, your mom is a cook, doctor and chauffeur rolled into one.

3.

She has made countless sacrifices to ensure that you are raised correctly.

4.

When you need advice, she is willing to lend some or at least try.

5.

Your mom will almost always defend you no matter the circumstance.

6.

Your mother's cooking will forever hold a special place in your heart.

7.

She is usually the center of your most-treasured childhood memories.

8.

When you are sick, your mom will try her best to make you feel better.

9.

Even during your awkward middle-school phases, she will never give you a hard time.

10.

In the end, your mom gave you the best gift of all — life.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Make Mother's Day A Special One [Video]

Make Mother's Day A Special One

Style & Trend expert Brittney Levine has the must-haves Mom will love

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:18Published
Is Visiting Your Mom Safe on Mother's Day? [Video]

Is Visiting Your Mom Safe on Mother's Day?

Is Visiting Your Mom Safe on Mother's Day? With Mother’s Day almost here, many family members are wondering how to celebrate the May holiday. After months of social-distancing, some may think..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:18Published