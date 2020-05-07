Parents put up graduation billboard after son's canceled ceremony

Brandon Truett was just about to earn a doctorate in English at the University of Chicago when.like millions of students nationwide, his semester was flipped upside down.With classes moving online, he was forced to defend his dissertation via Zoom.and his graduation ceremony was canceled, according to Mashable.That didn’t stop Truett’s parents from celebrating, though.

In lieu of an in-person ceremony, .they congratulated their son with something much more creative: a massive billboard.The recent grad told Mashable that at first, it was difficult looking at a giant, roadside version of his face.but he quickly realized how much the gesture meant to him.Truett posted a photo of the billboard, which was posted in his hometown of Conway, S.C., on May 5.The image racked up more than 14,000 likes in just two days