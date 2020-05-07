Global  

10 Reasons to Celebrate Mom This Mother's Day

10 Reasons to Celebrate Mom This Mother's Day

10 Reasons to Celebrate Mom This Mother's Day

10 Reasons to Celebrate Mom This Mother's Day 1.

She will love you unconditionally, no matter what path you take in life or if you make mistakes.

2.

Growing up, your mom is a cook, doctor and chauffeur rolled into one.

3.

She has made countless sacrifices to ensure that you are raised correctly.

4.

When you need advice, she is willing to lend some or at least try.

5.

Your mom will almost always defend you no matter the circumstance.

6.

Your mother's cooking will forever hold a special place in your heart.

7.

She is usually the center of your most-treasured childhood memories.

8.

When you are sick, your mom will try her best to make you feel better.

9.

Even during your awkward middle-school phases, she will never give you a hard time.

10.

In the end, your mom gave you the best gift of all — life.

