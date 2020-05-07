10 Reasons to Celebrate
Mom This Mother's Day 1.
She will love you unconditionally,
no matter what path you take in life
or if you make mistakes.
2.
Growing up, your mom is a cook,
doctor and chauffeur rolled into one.
3.
She has made countless sacrifices
to ensure that you are raised correctly.
4.
When you need advice, she is
willing to lend some or at least try.
5.
Your mom will almost
always defend you no
matter the circumstance.
6.
Your mother's cooking will forever
hold a special place in your heart.
7.
She is usually the center of your
most-treasured childhood memories.
8.
When you are sick, your mom will
try her best to make you feel better.
9.
Even during your awkward
middle-school phases, she will
never give you a hard time.
10.
In the end, your mom gave
you the best gift of all — life.