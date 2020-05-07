Global  

Covid-19 | Public transport plan; China vs Trump aide; BSF cases rise: Updates

From the Union government hinting at restarting of public transport, to a controversy over the government's Aarogya Setu app - here are the top ten updates regarding the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Centre has called the situation in Maharashtra and Gujarat 'concerning', while also rapping the West Bengal government over low testing coupled with a high mortality rate.

Also, new cases were detected among Border Security Force staff.

Also, a fresh war of words broke out between the United States of America and China over the origin of the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus which is the cause of the current pandemic.

Watch the full video for the other updates regarding the Covid battle.

