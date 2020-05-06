Global  

Coronavirus Stimulus Checks Being Sent To Dead People

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:23s - Published
Coronavirus Stimulus Checks Being Sent To Dead People

Coronavirus Stimulus Checks Being Sent To Dead People

Stimulus checks are being sent to dead people, even while many who are very much alive are still waiting for theirs; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

