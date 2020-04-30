Global  

California Man Raps About the Common Grief Shared During COVID-19 Isolation

Occurred on April 25, 2020 / San Francisco, California, USA Info from Licensor: "Ben Rider shows his humorous musical take on living in quarantine with his wife, losing his job, and what day to day life looks like.

Ben and his wife, Alex, direct a music video filmed within their house to go along with Ben's catchy track.

Ben Rider's situation is relatable to millions of people around the world in his exact same situation."

