Covid-19: Fuel duty may give govt ₹1.2 lakh crore boost | What you need to know
|
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 05:10s - Published
Covid-19: Fuel duty may give govt ₹1.2 lakh crore boost | What you need to know
Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know.
Sunetra talks about the number of covid-19 cases in India, fresh spikes in urban centres, fuel duty, labour helplines receive over 10k distress calls and more.
Watch the full video for more details.