Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Doja Cat Promises To Show Her Breasts If Nicki Minaj-Featured 'Say So (Remix)' Hits No.1

Video Credit: HipHopDX - Duration: 01:30s - Published
Doja Cat Promises To Show Her Breasts If Nicki Minaj-Featured 'Say So (Remix)' Hits No.1

Doja Cat Promises To Show Her Breasts If Nicki Minaj-Featured 'Say So (Remix)' Hits No.1

Executive Produced By: Pro The Goat https://www.instagram.com/prothegoat Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/ Video Edit: CT https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/ Subscribe to HipHopDX on Youtube: http://bit.ly/dxsubscribe Check out more of DX here: http://www.hiphopdx.com https://twitter.com/hiphopdx https://www.facebook.com/hiphopdx http://instagram.com/hiphopdx For over 17 years, HipHopDX has been at the forefront of Hip Hop culture online, featuring over 2.7 million readers per month.

As one of the longest-standing Hip Hop websites, DX not only stays current on Hip Hop culture, but continues to influence it, encourage it, and simultaneously reflect on its past.

Our insightful, honest editorials, unbiased reviews, premier audio and video sections, and original video content, draws one of the most loyal followings online.

Check us out at http://www.hiphopdx.com

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Doja Cat Promises To Show Her Breasts If Nicki Minaj-Featured 'Say So (Remix)' Hits No. 1

Doja is on the campaign trail and promises are being made.
HipHopDX - Published Also reported by •AceShowbiz



You Might Like


Tweets about this

WiLD941

WiLD 94.1 Let's make this go #1 lol. Doja Cat Promises To Show Her Breasts If ‘Say So (Remix)’ Hits No. 1 https://t.co/E1iGEGuZBL 8 hours ago

Jaydopluto

💤ジャイドプルト💤 “Doja Cat Promises To Show Her Breasts If Nicki Minaj-Featured Track Hits No. 1 ...” Marketing Agencies: https://t.co/4vD0eja3F0 14 hours ago

MekaiMinaj

Mekai Minaj. (Fan Account) RT @Real923LA: Doja Cat promises to show her breasts if this happens...https://t.co/7zoUwLWseZ 21 hours ago

dylanisPALM

P A L M C’mon @billboardcharts! We wanna see Doja titties! 🍒 Doja Cat Promises To Show Her Breasts If Nicki Minaj-Feature… https://t.co/k8pagHeXcJ 1 day ago

Real923LA

REAL 92.3 LA Doja Cat promises to show her breasts if this happens...https://t.co/7zoUwLWseZ 3 days ago

daveyb2307

Dave Barr RT @HipHopDX: Doja Cat promises to show her breasts if Nicki Minaj-featured 'Say So (Remix)' hits No. 1 https://t.co/pCWiRjJSUR https://t.… 3 days ago

TheRReport1

The R Report Magazine LLC🗞 Doja Cat Promises To Show Her Breasts If Nicki Minaj-Featured 'Say So (Remix)' Hits No. 1 https://t.co/lcpjkQgMDN 3 days ago

KawonJenkins1

DJ Kawon Jenkins Doja Cat Promises To Show Her Breasts If Nicki Minaj-Featured 'Say So (Remix)' Hits No. 1 https://t.co/RoDppdl5Do 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Nicki Minaj Plays Coy On Whether She Secretly Revealed Pregnancy On 'Say So (Remix)' [Video]

Nicki Minaj Plays Coy On Whether She Secretly Revealed Pregnancy On 'Say So (Remix)'

Executive Produced By: Pro The Goat https://www.instagram.com/prothegoat Voiceover: Shy Grey https://www.instagram.com/shygrey/ Video Edit:..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 01:34Published
Travis Scott and Kid Cudi's 'The Scotts' Top Hot 100, Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat's 'Say So' Remix Gets New Visual Treatment and Mo [Video]

Travis Scott and Kid Cudi's 'The Scotts' Top Hot 100, Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat's 'Say So' Remix Gets New Visual Treatment and Mo

Did Nicki Minaj shade Beyonce in new "Say So" remix? Plus, Travis Scott and Kid Cudi dominate the Hot 100, Selena Gomez makes a studio at-home and Taylor Swift thanks a nurse on the frontlines.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 02:02Published