Could There Be A Downton Abbey Sequel Video Credit: Celebrity Wire - Duration: 01:06s - Published 4 days ago Joanne Froggatt wants it. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Tania Dalton @angsavage Downton Abbey Juno- although could be some language Mrs Doubtfire The Book Shop, but just remembered the… https://t.co/2vMu1u9BdG 3 hours ago Sandra Harding RT @DebRodefer: Amen to that! I have always thought Sanditon could be the new Downton Abbey. There are many Seasons of stories to be told b… 5 days ago Deb Rodefer Amen to that! I have always thought Sanditon could be the new Downton Abbey. There are many Seasons of stories to b… https://t.co/wzip30Jecb 5 days ago

Recent related videos from verified sources Joanne Froggatt wants Downton Abbey sequel



Joanne Froggatt wants Downton Abbey sequel She played Anna Bates in the TV series and the movie adaptation and is keen to work on a sequel with her co-stars. When asked about the possibility of a.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:06 Published 4 days ago