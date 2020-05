Turkish shipment of PPE fails quality control Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:46s - Published 26 minutes ago Turkish shipment of PPE fails quality control After an embarrassing series of delays, only 4,500 of the 400,000 gowns promised have been provided to the NHS. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Wayne⚡️Atkinson Coronavirus: Delayed Turkish PPE shipment fails quality control 🏳 #itfailed #thenhs https://t.co/wNbFEIBccg 30 minutes ago Web4ugroup Coronavirus: Delayed Turkish PPE shipment fails quality control https://t.co/BdBVLSb6X8 43 minutes ago