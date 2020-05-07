Trump tests negative after valet contracts virus

"Yeah, it's a little bit strange, but it's one of those things..." U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said both he and Vice President Mike Pence tested negative for the coronavirus, after one of his valets contracted the virus.

Trump said contact with that person was limited, but added that frequency of testing in the White House is increasing.

"I've had very little contact, personal contact with this gentleman.

Know who he is.

Good person.

But I've had very little contact, Mike had very little contact with him... but we both tested in a negative fashion, I guess you would call it... So, we test once a week, now, we're going to go testing once a day, but even when you test once a day, somebody could -- something happens where they catch something." A White House spokesman said the affected individual is a member of the United States Military, who works on the White House campus, and that Trump and Pence are in in quote "great health." On April 3, the White House said that anyone expected to be near Trump or Pence would be given a rapid COVID-19 test out of an abundance of caution.