Comparing COVID-19 to the flu

Video Credit: KIMT - Published
We're hearing whether or not the two can be compared straight from the experts
And retail specifically./// throughout this pandemic?

There has been an often asked question of how this virus compares to to the yearly flu.

Kimt news 3's annalise johnson has a look at the numbers that actually separate these two illnesses.xxx on the scene in the us, coronavirus has killed more people and faster than the flu.

The cdc's numbers are preliminary, but between 24,000 and 62,00 people died from the flu between october 2019 and april 2020.

6 months.

Comparatively, more than 75,000 people have died in the us from coronavirus in just 3 months.

The numbers also show that coronavirus is more contagious than the flu.

While someone who has the flu will infect one other person, someone who has the flu will infect ?3 other people.

I spoke to the director of freeborn county public health?

Sue yost about the two illnesses.

She makes the point that in america's years of fighting off flu season?

We've never been asked to maintain 6 feet of distance between people or wear masks in public.

"we know have to wear masks out in public.

We wear them at the grocery store, we wear them when we're going to get gas and purchase stuff inside the convenience store."

Infectious disease expert dr. michael osterholm tells me there simply is*no comparison between covid19 and the flu.

"there is no comparison between what is happening with covid19 or any infectious disease we've seen in the last 100 years."

One of the biggest differences between the spread of the flu and spread of coronavirus?

Is the flu has a vaccine?

And we're still waiting on one for coronavirus.

In rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3.

Despite there being an available flu vaccine?

About half of americans don't get it./// high school graduation



