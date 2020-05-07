An Unusual Mother's Day

Stay with us.

C1 >> even if we can't celebrate in person this year for mother's day.

Do research and get creative.

Sarah is a shopping and trends expert here to share trends with us on mother's day and last minute gift ideas.

>> tell us about the tips you have for us.

So a few tips to get us through mother days.

Tip number one, you should be saving money or earning money while you are spending money at the same time.

This is how you do it.

There are deals out there, coupons, cash back offers.

They have lots of ways to save including this gift set.

This is a travel essentials gift set and essential three tinted lip baum.

If she's a beauty officionado.

They make 10% cash back.

If you shop on their site.

You are earning 10% on all of your purchases.

That is the same situation with wine.com.

Maybe mom wants to take her mind off the craziness of the day.

Work from home.

All of the things that are keeping us busy.

Like i said, they will give you 10% back on your purchases.

Those are all such great gifts for moms. sometimes people think it has to be this elaborate display of affection when this ultrabeauty card would be great.

>> if you have not ordered on time.

Don't worry, you can buy online and pick up curb side.

Ulta is offering that.

I'm sure that there's an ulta by you.

They are allowing you to order only and within one or two hours, you can go to the store, people at dicks sporting goods or michaels, wal-mart, target.

Pop your trunk and they will put everything in the trunk.

There's something to sign because you already checked out online.

This is a good option if you don't want to pay the expedited charges.

>> we definitely have had those stores in our town just popping the trunk open and no contact.

What about number three?

>> tip number three, buy mom something she really wants.

So we do a survey every single year to find out exactly who moms are looking for.

They don't want to cook or be waited on.

They want someone to clean up the dishes, for me as a mom, the best part of dinner or dessert, no fun to linger over a cheese plate.

It would be such a cool gift.

This is a murika smoked gouda.

You can mix and match whatever cheese you want that appeals to mom's taste.

Get personal and thoughtful.

Consider bringing something from the outside in and along the same lines, 25% of moms want a gift card.

You can get gift cards from everywhere.

Door dash, if you have yet to place an order.

They will bring a meal to your house from some of your favorite restaurants.

Maybe get a restaurant gift card for one of mom's favorite places.

You support one of your local restaurants and another idea bed bath beyond is another opportunity for countless pick up.

What they are offering is they have gift cards for mom and then go buy one of these.

These are fantastic.

It's a home medic foot spa.

I relax for a good 20 minutes.

It was amazing.

Under a hundred dollars.

If you can find that bed bath and beyond coupon, it's a win-win.

Last but not least.

>> last but not least we know that 20% of moms want flowers.

Fdt is a great place to go.

They have exclusives and you can get beautiful arrangements from them.

>> man, i think this might be the best mother's day yet.