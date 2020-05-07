Patton Oswalt I Love Everything Trailer

Global  

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:21s
Patton Oswalt- I Love Everything - Official Trailer - Netflix Standup Comedy Special Like the ancient grains of Babylon, Patton provides a healthy dose of witticism in his newest Netflix comedy special, Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything, streaming May 19.

Enjoy yourself as the Emmy and Grammy winning comedian reflects on hilarious existential anecdotes after recently embracing his fifties, including attending his daughter’s second-grade art show that cost him the chance to board a full-scale Millennium Falcon or how buying a house is like hiring a suicide squad of superhuman subcontractors.

And stick around post-credits for Bob Rubin: Oddities & Rarities, a bonus one-hour comedy special presented by Patton himself!

