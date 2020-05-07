Volunteer of the Month feeding truckers

Coronavirus we're seeing some incredible examples of people stepping up to help others navigate these trying times.

We're all doing things a little differently.

As you can see?

I'm working from home right now.

So we're also honoring our volunteer of the month a little differently.

I got the chance to video chance with janey burik?

Janey Burik is making it her mission to help truck drivers who are facing challenges during this time.

All in for a surprise.

Janey burik sprung into action after hearing of the struggle many truck drivers were facing to find options for food.

"they say how they could go a full day without a hot meal because there's nothing open."

So about once a week?

She sets up shop at the weigh station on insterstate 35?

Just south of diamond jo casino and north of clear lake?

And provides hundreds of truck drivers with a hot meal.

"i do most of the cooking i do all of the prep work, people just kind of bring me ingredients or their meats or whatever i'm looking for, they make potato salad."

Then janey and a small team of volunteers deliver delicious meals like this to the men and women who are spending the pandemic behind the wheel?

Getting us the essential goods we need during this tough time.

"you know, they're helping us survive through all of this too and they're putting themselves at risk and it was our way to thank them for everything they're doing for us."

Janey says she will continue to do this as long as there is a need.

She was actually just up at the weigh station yesterday.

If you'd like to help her in this effort?

She's accepting food or monetary donations.







